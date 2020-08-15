Bekoe Delivers His Top 5 Picks Of The Week

If you’ve yet to tune in and hear me live Monday – Friday from 10am-2pm. You’re truly missing out, But, no worries. I’ve put together a small list, that consists of 5 songs that has turned into my favorite records to listen to, throughout your upcoming week.

For the full experience stream the podcast via Spotify and continue reading below.

5. WemmyMo Ft. D2x – Moppas & Choppas

Chicago artists WemmyMo and D2x surprised fans with a energetic collaboration that also features a fun video directed by Chris Vergara. We’ve also added this record to our rotation back in July.

4. Myquale – Last Night We Parted Ways

Landing at number 4 is Chicago Northside native Myquale, who recently released a smooth 4 track Ep titled “Passport Package.” On his latest E.P release. Myquale’s record “Last Night We Parted Ways” struck my attention from its fiery production, as well as the melodic riffs you’ll hear when you stream below.

3. Brittney Carter Ft. Amber Navran – Everything I Need

Brittney Carter is no stranger to Vocalo’s platform, and it’s like every release only gets better. On her newest Side A Side B series, Brittney and vocalist Amber Navran link up for special record that has everything you need, ranging from uplifting production, supreme background vocals, and of course Bars.

2. Juice Wrld – Conversations

Chicago late artist Juice Wrld and his camp released his posthumous album “Legends Never Die,” which made the history books and landed him another successful billboard achievement, recorded breaking sales in the first week of 2020, as well as placing him at number 4 on the all-time streaming list for first week streams.

On his album featuring 22 records his track “Conversations” really stood out to me due to the tempo, and Juice’s standpoint on communication.

1. Drake Ft Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later

This record right here, is a really big deal because Billboard mega hit maker Drake, just put Chicago artist Lil Durk on a whole new level. Durk has matured throughout his career, and many tend to forget that even with all he’s been through, he still found a way to create longevity for himself in this ever changing music industry.

It’s a breath of fresh air to see Drake and Durk collaborate for yet another promising billboard chart topper. On top of that, this is the first single off Drake’s new album “Certified Lover Boy.”