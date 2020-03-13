Bekoe Delivers His Top 5 picks of the week

If you’ve yet to tune in and hear me live Monday – Friday from 10am-2pm. You’re truly missing out, But, no worries. I’ve put together a small list that consists of 5 songs that have turned into my favorite during this week.

You can take a listen to the podcast via Spotify for the full experience, and read more below.

5. Bianca Shaw – Good Vibrations Ft. Gabriel Alex

Bianca Shaw resides from he Westside of Chicago and she’s a singer, songwriter, emcee, drummer as well as the mother of twins. Her single “Good Vibrations” was produced by and features the multi-talented Gabriel Alex. This single is also available on her Bianca’s latest EP release title “Exhale,” and what I really like about this record is how it always puts me in a good mood.

4. Kid Breeze – Hotel Ft. Jae Haze

Chicago Westside native Kid Breeze is an artist/producer that not only has quality lyrics, but he also provides indigenous production that has been sprouting within the Chicago music scene. (You can also hear Breeze’s production within my show intro which plays Monday – Friday at the 10 O’Clock hour as well as 12 noon)

His latest single “Hotel” was recently added to Vocalo’s music library and it features Jae Haze. As you listen you’ll hear a Chicago vibe, fulfilled with playalistic wordplay that’ll have your head nodding and feet tapping.

This single also comes off the album titled “Sunny and Partly Cloudy,” which was also featured within my article “5 independent Chicago Hip Hop Projects Of 2019.”

3. Asantewaa – Docta

Ghanian queen residing in Chicago put together a well put single titled “Docta.” the moment I heard it I instantly gravitated to its Afro-Centric instrumentation. Asantewaa latest single has definitely help me through my week and she lands at number 3.

2. Flex – Fear Of God

Chicago native Flex recently released what some is calling his best album to date titled “Separation.” His album has 13 tracks executively produced by Gold Haze, and his record “Fear of God” details flex’s struggle, passion, and most important a touching story. He lands as my number 2 pick of the week.

1. G Herbo – PTSD ft. JuiceWRLD, Chance The Rapper & Lil Uzi Vert

Chicago frontrunner G Herbo recently released his fourth studio album titled “PTSD” in which he was diagnosed with. Herbo’s reasoning behind the album’s title is to spread raise awareness to kids who grew up like he did. His latest album features 14 tracks, and even tho there are several tracks I enjoy listening to such as Glass In The Face, Gangsta’s Cry, Intuition and more I can only choose one. Herbo’s record PTSD featuring the late Juice WRLD, Chance The Rapper and Lil Uzi Vert stood out to me the most, because it’s diverse and shows different obstacles each artist went through.