Chicago South Side rapper, composer and singer BCE Flamee hopes to spread truth through his music.

Raised in a musical family, BCE Flamee was recognized at a young age for his witty rhymes and soulful voice. Today, he focuses on creating unvarnished lyrics listeners can relate to. With melodic cadences, BCE’s lyrics tug on his personal life growing up on Chicago’s South Side.

“But I just guess that’s just the process when you victim to the streets, Y’all see them labels tryna sign me, now y’all tryna kick it.” – “Noticed,” by BCE Flamee

We chatted with BCE Flamee after he was featured on February’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist for his single “Noticed,” which was the first single leading up to his debut album Guns ‘n Roses, released April 11. BCE Flamee shared his musical origins, the subjects of his raps and what Chicago means to him.

All photos courtesy of the artist.

Where in Chicago are you originally from? Where do you live now?

I was originally born in Jackson, Mississippi, but around 2007 to 2008 I moved to Chicago. I was only about 7 we moved to LeClaire Courts, it’s a project. Then in ’09 we moved to 64th & Eberhart. That’s when my life basically turned around. I still live in Chicago.

How has growing up in Chicago affected your identity as a musician?

It affected my identity as a musician because everyone assumed I was subjected to one genre of music, which was drill music. People often assumed that’s the only type of music I can create.

When did you start making music? How have you seen your style of rapping and composing grow and change since then?

I started making music seriously at the age of 11, but I’ve always had the gift of creating a sound of soulful music. My family is a music-oriented family from gospel, R&B, blues to just simply rapping. And yes, my style had progressed because I can literally do any type of style of music I feel at that moment.

Tell us the origin story of the name “BCE Flamee.”

The story behind my name is simple. FBG Duck was creating a label before he passed called Big Clout Entertainment, and, to keep a long story short, it’s more so a part of me now to keep his legacy rolling.

Each of the three singles you’ve released inhabits a different sound and vibe. Without giving too much away, what different sides of your sound are you excited to share through future releases?

I will be coming out with very much soulful and feeling expressive music — turnt, let your sunroof down music as well as women pulling up to gas stations this summer just to dance music.

Tell us more about the music video for “No More (Fake Love).” How was the experience of filming it for you? How did you come into contact with the directors?

One of the directors, Eesh, I knew since I was 12 years old. She use to come to my elementary school every Saturday and actually record us in her studio. She heard me with my lyrics and saw that I was way ahead of my age limit of music and took me in. She is basically like a big sister to me. We hadn’t talked in a few years but we locked back in last year and I signed with her label Alife Music. We’ve been consistently working ever since, and she put me in tune with Jnico who is a fire director in the city you need to look out for. We have a lot more coming.

In terms of fashion, who are some Chicago designers you’re most excited about right now?

I really support every Chicago based clothing but the most I’m excited about is Bigclout Clothing.

Two of your singles – “Noticed” and “No More (Fake Love)” – both touch on your experiences with fair-weather friends and fake fans. Could you elaborate on the meaning behind these tracks and why you felt inspired to write them?

Growing up in the city of Chicago you notice a lot of things that are good and bad. What inspired me and Grante Young, who co-wrote “Fake Love,” was you live and learn that times get hard but you have to keep going. With all the deaths and crime in Chicago, and so many people smile in your face but behind closed doors envy you, we consider that fake love. That one was produced by Drako and Dover. As soon as we heard it, we knew that was gonna be one.

What are other topics you feel aren’t covered often enough in rap, but should be? Why do you think people stay away from them?

A topic I feel that’s being covered in rap is people being their true selves. I think people stay away from that topic because many artists want to be like the next and live a false lifestyle to please social media.

What’s something you most hope listeners take away from listening to your music?

They listen to my pain and really can relate, because I literally rap about true events and how I feel vs. rapping about five-story mansions, millions of dollars or living a life I haven’t lived just yet. I even make music for the guys who know they did a girl wrong and might keep doing this girl wrong, but he loves this girl like he loves his mother. I’m certainly one of those different artists coming out of Chicago.

You’ve referred to your cousin FBG Duck as not only a family member but a mentor. Are there any lessons Duck taught you or things he said that have most stuck with you since you started your music career?

The world might know Duck as FBG Duck, but I know my boy as Carlton Weekly Duck. He wanted the best for me musically because he had a special ear for music. He knew that I would be doing what I’m doing now, and told me use my voice as the gun and the studio as my opps and kill it every time I’m in the studio. He never promoted me or others doing what we did in the streets of Chicago, but we did what we could. I appreciate him for being a leader in my life. I miss him.

What do you most hope to accomplish in 2022? Anything specific on the horizon for you?

I just wanna be bigger than what I am. I want to have shows that’s crowded and the whole venue singing my songs by heart. I just wanna be great.

Interviewed by George Chiligiris

Introduction and edits for length and clarity by Milo Keranen

