Bardo Wants Us To Stay Calm With “Tranquila”

Bardo is back once more giving us a message of hope and peace, all with his signature use of language and fresh sound.

Summertime is finally here and we need music to remind us of how beautiful days can be. Bardo has released a song fit for the summer months, and it comes as a ray of sunshine in these confusing and challenging times.

“Tranquila” hits close to home with its message of staying calm amid the challenges of growing up and learning to find beauty in stressful moments. Cheerful horns and and a soft hi-hats make the song the perfect microcosm for life: endlessly moving forward, but with a serene happiness throughout.

Bardo’s new track will have you singing along this summer, and keep you smiling for months.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens