Ayana Contreras Shares Her Mid-Year Best of 2019 Selections

Ayana hosts Reclaimed Soul on Vocalo and WBEZ and co-produces Sound Opinions on WBEZ. She also can’t stop digging…

Top Chicago Releases of 2019

This has been an incredible year for Chicago music, so far. Here’s a short list of releases I’ve fallen for.

The Oracle – Angel Bat Dawid (International Anthem) This woman’s bright and powerful spirit is all over this record, as is her connection to the deep well of spiritual jazz that has come before her (particularly out of Chicago). The record feels very immediate, and was for the most part recorded and dubbed by Angel on her phone while touring. She is of this time, but out of this world.

Resavoir (International Anthem) A tight collective of musicians led by Will Miller, this album is absolutely refreshing. With features by Knox Fortune, Sen Morimoto and Brandee Younger, this album is full of freshness while steeped in a jazz-funk tradition that rings true to me.

Furthermore – Theaster Gates & The Black Monks (Vinyl Factory/Black Madonna) Blending field hollers, gospel, preaching, and thumping house, Furthermore flies a flag for the Southern-ness at the core of Black Chicago culture.

Where Future Unfolds– Damon Locks / Black Monument Ensemble (International Anthem) I first heard this album driving down the 405 in Los Angeles. Lushness and sky just beyond the road. It feels open like that. The record gives me flavors of Eddie Gale’s outstanding jazz-with-voices, wed with Damon’s inventive use of sampling and 808 programming. It feels huge and hopeful and keeps ringing in your head long after the songs are over.

Intellexual (Fantasy) – Nico Segal and Nate Fox deliver a laser-sharp, intricate mashup of yachtrock, hooky jazz and hip hop… which may sound strange to the uninitiated, but is perfect like guava and cheese empanadas. More please.

LEGACY! LEGACY! – Jamila Woods (Jagjaguwar) This album is both rumination and celebration of a wide variety of artists of all stripes, from MUDDY to BASQUIAT to ZORA. Extoling dimensional emotion, she plays with mood like a painter plays with color. And it bumps. The sonic palate pulses with a continuously fulfilling groove.

Stomping Off From Greenwood – Greg Ward Presents Rogue Parade (Greenleaf Music) This record might be situated off Greenwood, but it’s also at the delicious intersection of slightly glitchy art-rock and cinematically scaled bebop.

Other Wild Tings

Here’s a few of the other new releases that are in rotation:

Scenery – Emily King (check our convo here)

TRIM – Van Hunt (self-released) a stripped-down re-imagined version of Van’s classic 2004 debut. “Out of the Sky” is revelatory. (check our convo here)

You’re The Man – Marvin Gaye (Tamla) (check my review here)

KOKOROKO, “KOKOROKO” (Brownswood Recordings) Sparkling afro-funk meets jazz.

the mystic – Bells Atlas (Tender Loving Empire)Afrobeat meets synthy broken beats. More experimental than previous outings by the Bay Area band, and the result leaves you on the edge of your seat.

Fyah – Theon Cross (Gearbox) I friended Theon on Facebook after his tuba basslines shattered me at a Ben LaMar Gay show in New York this past January (see my review of that show here). This record is a brew of Grime, New Orleans Boogie, Soca, and so many other sounds that’s it’s hard to put a pin in it. That’s my favorite part.

Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery – The Comet is Coming (Impulse) Spiritual cosmic jazz straight outta the London scene that’s been killing it, as of late.

Bahir – Dexter Story (Soundway) Classic Ethio-Jazz revisited featuring a deck of intriguing artists like Sudan Archives, a touch of rock, percolating beats, Sudanese grooves, and more. Sunshine on shoulders music.

Ilana (The Creator) – Mdou Moctar (Sohel Sounds) Taureg guitarist Mdou Moctar absolutely burns with this blend of classic rock and more traditional Taureg sounds.

This Is How You Smile – Helado Negro (RVNG, Intl.) (check our convo here)

When I Get Home – Solange (Columbia) If you were expecting A Seat At The Table 2, you might be sadly disappointed by this album. if you wanted an audio-art-studded, mantra-laden, chopped-and-screwed ode to Houston, baby you got it.

And While We’re At It…

A few old albums that are in my rotation like they’re new:

Young Americans – David Bowie (RCA, 1976)

A perennial favorite, it glams, it jams, it slinks, and is so much more than the hit single “Fame”. You can start with the flip of that original single, “Right”. A colossal yet understated groove. Also, I can’t stop watching the clips of David Bowie performing cuts from this album on Soul Train. I actually wrote a poem about it.

Listen – Johnny Guitar Watson (Fantasy, 1973)

I love this whole vibe of this record. It swings hard as a diamond lapel pin, it’s lushly orchestrated, and it’s got a heart of 24 karat gold (teeth). Plus, members of the cult favorite black rock band Maxayn supplied rhythm on this. So you know the album does its thing.

Pressure Cookin’ – Labelle (RCA, 1973) featuring the grooving Stevie Wonder composition “Open Your Heart” (which was a single), the dynamic slow jam “Last Dance” and the red-hot latin-tinged cut “Pressure Cookin’” this record is a scorcher, but it flopped. My copy belonged to the late Keith Barrow, who cut the lyrics to “(Can I Speak to You Before You Go to) Hollywood” out of the inner sleeve, ostensibly to pin it up somewhere before he trekked off to a recording career of his own. But that’s a story for another day.