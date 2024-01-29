Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’ Outlines The Intersection Of Race And Caste 

Director Ava DuVernay poses for a portrait to promote the film “Origin” on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Ava DuVernay’s latest film, Origin, is a powerful exploration of oppression, inequality and the intertwining dynamics of race and caste.

Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder met with the acclaimed filmmaker to delve into the film’s creation.

Ava DuVernay says her approach to adapting Isabel Wilkerson’s book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent to film extends beyond a mere cinematic translation. The filmmaker’s exploration into Caste’s nuanced and layered societal analysis became a central theme of Origin, centering on Wilkerson’s thesis that race sits on top of caste.

“[Race is] not replaced by caste, it’s not one or another,” DuVernay said. “When we talk about our oppressions, when we talk about marginalization, when we talk about the systemic inequalities and inequities … we also have to include caste in that conversation and not only center race. By only centering race, we’re not able to fully think of solutions and defense. You have to understand how caste and race works side by side, is her thesis, in order to have a robust resistance.”

Origin not only encapsulates the essence of Wilkerson’s book, but explores the creative journey of the Black woman writer behind it. Pivotal in bringing the film to life was DuVernay’s meticulous two-year writing process, alongside interviews with Wilkerson herself and collaboration with a stellar cast, including Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Niecy Nash and Jon Bernthal.

Similarly to how Niecy Nash’s character urges Wilkerson in the film to make her thesis plain, DuVernay also worked to present the concise, factual information from Wilkerson’s book to a non-academic audience through a compelling narrative.

“[Caste] is like a textbook that’s beautifully written, right? A lot of facts and figures and anecdotes,” DuVernay explained. “So the idea was, how do I take my ‘Aha!’ moments from the book, and put that into a character-driven piece that allows you to not just get information but feel empathy and be engaged?

Reggie Ponder met with DuVernay to discuss the thought-provoking film and the importance of cinema in changing societal norms. For a more in-depth exploration of the interview and to hear more on Ava DuVernay’s making of Origin, visit Reggie Ponder’s website at reggieponder.com.

Director Ava Duvernay poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘Origin’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)



Reggie Ponder: Hey, Reggie Ponder, The Reel Critic, here. I got a chance to interview Ava DuVernay about her new movie, Origin. Here’s an excerpt from that interview.

There’s a statement in the film that we have to consider oppression in a way that does not send a race. Was that the main thing that you were trying to convey in this film? Or was it the analogy about the house that we still need to attend to in relationship to that statement?

Ava DuVernay: I think that I was trying to share Isabel Wilkerson’s main thesis in the book, which is that race sits on top of caste. It’s not replaced by caste, it’s not one or another. That, when we talk about our oppressions, when we talk about marginalization, when we talk about the systemic inequalities and inequities, that we also have to include caste in that conversation and not only center race. By only centering race, we’re not able to fully think of solutions and defense. You have to understand how caste and race works side by side, is her thesis, in order to have a robust resistance.

RP: How would you say your voice melded with that thesis?

AD: Well, the book, Caste, which Origin is based upon, Isabel Wilkerson’s book, Caste … doesn’t include her writing the book. Origin includes her writing of the book. So you see two parallel tracks. You see what the book is about, and you see the Black woman writer as she has the idea for the book, researches the books, travels the world to dive deeper into her interrogation of its themes, and then ultimately writing it while overcoming great personal challenges. That was that was the part that I added, her creative endeavor.

RP: Niecy Nash, her character, says in the film, “Make it plain.” What were your challenges in making sure that this wasn’t an academic dissertation, but rather a human exploration that we all could relate to?

AD: Yeah, it’s a great question. I mean, the book itself is kind of like an anthropological thesis. It’s like a textbook that’s beautifully written, right? A lot of facts and figures and anecdotes. And so the idea was, how do I take my “Aha!” moments from the book, and put that into a character-driven piece that allows you to not just get information but feel empathy and be engaged? That was a tightrope of a process, the writing process for it was for about two years. Interviews with Isabel Wilkerson, the real woman, to get more context into her writing process, and then working closely with Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, who’s the incredible lead actress who plays Isabel, as well as with my collaborators like Niecy Nash and Jon Bernthal and Blair Underwood and Audra McDonald all came together to really hold hands with me and make sure that we tell the story as best we could.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, left, and director Ava DuVernay pose for a portrait to promote the film “Origin” on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

RP: Thank you so much for this piece of work. It was definitely riveting, I watched it a couple of times.

AD: Thank you. Thank you so much for having me on.

To hear and see more of that interview, go to Reggieponder.com.

Interview and audio production by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Blake Hall and Morgan Ciocca

Transcription and editing for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca

