Ausar Delivers New Music Titled Sunday Morning Cleaning Freestyle

Written by on July 22, 2020

Chicago emcee known as Ausar returns with new music, and this time he unloads a soulful freestyle.

His newest release falls behind his recent interview with Elliot’s Couch Conversation’s via Lyrical Lemonade, in which he spoke on his forthcoming Ep “Flight Of The Honey Bees,” as well as his full length album titled “David,” that he says will hopefully release sometimes this year.

For now, Check out his latest freestyle below via YouTube, and stay tuned for more.

Written By Bekoe

