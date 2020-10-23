Vocalo Radio

Ausar’s “Flight Of The Honeybee” Is Making A Buzz

Written by on October 23, 2020

For the Chicago native, music has always been present. Even during his university days, he’d have to strategically decide which classes to dismiss to focus on his art. But now a graduate, Ausar can fully devote himself to his art.

Bekoe sat down with Ausar to talk about his latest EP release “Flight of the Bumblebee.” From its classical music inspired name, to the symbolic theme of the honeybee, this EP is as sweet as honey.

You can stream Flight of the Honeybee below!

 

Follow Ausar on Twitter!

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens

