Vocalo’s Top 5 Local Tracks For August

Jill Hopkins is back with her Top 5 favorite local submissions from the month of August …

Jade The Ivy – “… Just A Thought”

Twitter | Instagram

If you’ve ever listened to Digable Planets’ “Blowout Comb” and wondered what it might sound like if Ladybug Mecca had started her solo career sooner, you’d find your answer in part with Jade The Ivy. The modern sheen/vintage jazz feel of this single feels simultaneously brand new, and like it’s been in your collection the entire time.

Aaliyah Allah – “Hennesseypineapple”

Instagram

Short and intoxicating, like the libation it’s named for, Aaliyah Allah’s Flux/Flow EP is full of these kind of hazy summer cocktails. It’s all perfect for poolside, even if that pool is from Walgreen’s and is sitting in your own backyard.

Ms.Philly – “Illusion of Inclusion”

Instagram

Socially aware house music? Well, hello, Ms. Philly. Welcome to Vocalo.

“Illusion of Inclusion” serves Crystal Waters by way of Angelique Kidjo, with a beat that would make Frankie proud. Give me more, please and thank you.

Deanna Devore – “Lately”

Twitter | Instagram

Awfully bold to release such steamy music with *gestures vaguely* all of this going on. Denna Devore may be responsible for a whole bunch of new Tauruses next year, but the world could always use more Tauruses! 😉

Jasmin Taylor – “Choices”

Twitter | Instagram

We have all choices to make, and some of them can keep you awake at night and occupy your every thought. Jasmin Taylor puts that universal feeling into song, and makes listening to this track the easiest choice you’ll make all day.



Check out all of our In Rotation picks here , or on Spotify:

Written by Jill Hopkins