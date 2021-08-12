This month’s batch of In Rotation tracks is one you won’t want to miss. Jill Hopkins shares with us her five favorite In Rotation tracks for August — see what she had to say below, and make sure to stay up to date with our picks each month by adding the In Rotation playlist to your Spotify library.

Pictured above: REDWOOD by Sözé

Alex Banin – “Rolling (feat. Saba)”

This song feels like rolling, alright … or, so I’ve heard. It definitely fills up that part of you that pushes the dopamine into your brain and makes you want to rent a convertible and drive through Barstow to Joshua Tree … I imagine, and have no idea what that would be like.

REDWOOD – “Dub (feat. Ekep Nkwelle)”

“I just wanna feel good, so I think I’m gonna turn off my phone” is the mantra I’m going to take into every weekend for the rest of the summer. But, if you have to have your phone on, use it to listen to this song and take selfies of you enjoying the hell out of it.

Noah Sims – “Far Away (feat. Ajani Jones)”

I’m really enjoying the guitar tone folks are using in modern R&B. I can picture it and a piano somewhere in Nashville where soul musicians hang out to get away from the country and western. This song is a perfect example of taking back a southern sound and making it feel very Chicago.

Soul Dot – “what are we? (feat. Akeem Jahat, Marian Carmel)”

One of my best friends talked me into watching this season of the Bachelorette and I wish I’d known this song when it started, so I could sing it during every rose ceremony as the basic-but-somehow-very-messy dudes sweated out whether they were going to get that damn boutonniere. The song is a million times better than the show, and actually fun to be with … unlike GREG.

Kasual OWNLY – “Mid-Night”

It’s been ages since I’ve sent or received the “U Up?” text, but I’m glad to see that it’s back after the panini we’ve been living though. And, that Kasual OWNLY has a song for those late — but not too late — times when a “Yes. Wya?” is the best thing you could possibly see on your phone screen.

Stream In Rotation on Spotify below…

