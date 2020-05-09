Audrey V On Her Name Change, The Perks Of Doing Music Covers and More

Chicago’s R&B singer Audrey V, who was formerly known as Audrey Valentine, took some time out of her day to chat with our Midday Host Bekoe to break down her name transition, how therapy during the coronavirus pandemic has been helpful, as well as the growth she gained on social media performing music covers.

You can watch the full interview below:

During our conversation, Audrey gave in-depth details toward why she chose to suspend Valentine from her artist name. She stated:

I just feel like i’m a totally different individual, and as I’m continuing to mature, and my music continues to mature, I want my name to follow suit.

Audrey’s last release under her past alias was titled “Say Yes.” This single cast a new school, old school vibe, and showcased samples from Floetry’s classic record “Say Yes.” Audrey’s single also featured Chicago West Side native and Emcee Richie Wes, and the track was produced by Kid Breeze.

During our last interview with the singer she spoke on how she was scheduled to go on tour, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak her plans were postponed.

Audrey’s latest single under her new alias is titled “My Way.” On the track she aims to get exactly what she wants, when she wants! The track was also featured on my Top 5 Picks Of The Week for April. Stream it below via Spotify, and if you like what you hear, feel free to add it to your preferred playlist.

Written Bekoe