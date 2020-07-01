At Home W/ The Homies: The Tech World And The Black Lives Matter Movement

Host of The Morning AMp Jill Hopkins spoke with Mike McGee, Vocalo’s senior tech correspondent, for another conversation from their respective homes.

In this edition of AHWTH, Mike McGee shared his opinions on the tech world’s response to recent events, specifically the addressing of issues brought to light by the Black Lives Matter movement. We have seen countless social media posts and statements from tech and media giants, voicing their support for Black lives, denouncing racism and police brutality. But has this always been the case? How has the response from the tech world shifted since the beginning of the decade?

Additionally, with the Coronavirus pandemic reaching its fourth month in the United States, Mike and Jill discuss the potential economic and social collapse the country could face if bailouts and financial support is not given to its citizens. Why is the government unafraid to bailout companies or support military efforts during a deficit, but more than willing to let individuals without a safety net? Should the government help landlords as to allow tenants to live rent free?

This and much more in this installment of At Home With The Homies.

Find Mike McGee on Twitter.

Jill checks in with folks every weekday at noon on Vocalo’s Instagram Live.