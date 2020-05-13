Vocalo Radio

At Home w/the Homies – Curtis Shaw Flagg – May 11, 2020

Written by on May 12, 2020

Host of The Amp, Jill Hopkins checked in with Senior Social Media Correspondent Correspondent Curtis Shaw Flagg (@curtisshawflagg) from their respective homes.

In this edition of AHWTH, they discuss NCAA athletes’ ways of capitalizing on the new rules allowing them to actually make money off of their names and likenesses, and Apple and Google have developed COVID-19 contact tracking. Will Americans use it?

Jill checks in with folks every weekday at noon on Vocalo’s Instagram Live.

 

 

