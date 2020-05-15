At Home w/the Homies – Colette Ghunim, Mezcla Media Collective – May 14, 2020

Host of The Amp, Jill Hopkins checked in with Colette Ghunim, Co-Founder/Executive Director of Mezcla Media Collective, from their respective homes.

In this edition of AHWTH, they discuss the organization’s COVID-19 relief fund benefitting femme filmmakers of color.

Visit Mezcla Media Collective at www.mezclamediacollective.org.

Jill checks in with folks every weekday at noon on Vocalo’s Instagram Live.