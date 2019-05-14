Astro Samurai explore uncharted territories with debut album “Rover”

Chicago’s Astro Samurai formed through the Roosevelt University’s Jazz program and began jamming in various spaces across the city, soon to become a regularly gigging fixture in jazz circles. That work ethic payed off with their sound and reputation as skilled, professional and fun players. Singer Thair attributes their inspiration to the Chicago music scene: “Jazz and Funk and Hip Hop, where we kind of sit in between of, we’re all poppin’. We’re all cultivating something special here.”

Their debut album is called “Rover,” and it’s their way of exploring uncharted territories as a new band and establishing their arrival in the scene. Jill Hopkins spoke with members of the band about their beginnings, and where their astral jazz journey is taking them next.

Listen to our convo below:

Stream “Rover” here: