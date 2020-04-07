New Music: Our Digital Features For The Month Of April
Written by Vocalo Radio on April 7, 2020
We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout.
Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve some digital shine !
Audrey V – My Way
MUEX – Wasted
Chason – We Were In Love
Ryen – De Mi
Cordoba – Diluvian
https://open.spotify.com/track/1yhbsOTtf35lLrPMpbARRR?si=fj9cTPEXSdq4UngZ0_aR_g
Jordanna & DJ SKOLi – When I Got There
PHZE – Confidently Broken
Eli Liberty – Just Fine
Dru Beatz – Eternal
https://open.spotify.com/track/3fp0PXgOWIWuEUVnUI23bl?si=KHWkux6JQiG_8t-NasXHUw
Guru Goldie – Vibes
Javon – Us
https://open.spotify.com/track/1I7IzOkljHVf3VhiqDCIVU?si=37cf8eprSiexc_elfCWiog