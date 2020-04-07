Vocalo Radio

New Music: Our Digital Features For The Month Of April

Written by on April 7, 2020

We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout.

Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve some digital shine !

 

Audrey V – My Way

MUEX – Wasted

Chason – We Were In Love

Ryen – De Mi

Cordoba – Diluvian

https://open.spotify.com/track/1yhbsOTtf35lLrPMpbARRR?si=fj9cTPEXSdq4UngZ0_aR_g

Jordanna & DJ SKOLi – When I Got There

PHZE – Confidently Broken

Eli Liberty – Just Fine

Dru Beatz – Eternal

https://open.spotify.com/track/3fp0PXgOWIWuEUVnUI23bl?si=KHWkux6JQiG_8t-NasXHUw

Guru Goldie – Vibes

Javon – Us

https://open.spotify.com/track/1I7IzOkljHVf3VhiqDCIVU?si=37cf8eprSiexc_elfCWiog

