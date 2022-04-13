Bekoe narrows down his top five tracks from this month’s on-air rotation refresh.

Check out what Bekoe had to say about Senite, Big Chri$$, Grace Kinter and Charlie Curtis-Beard, Muyen and J. Arthur.

Senite – “Hello, Hi”

Chicago breeds multi-talents, and Senite is a singer, rapper, songwriter and musician representing the city well. I also had the pleasure of seeing her live at Metro back in December and was blown away by her performance. I can’t forget to mention her swag is crazy. Senite’s latest EP, The Hallway, was released back in October of 2021. Throughout her project, you’ll hear pure vocals, melodic riffs and mellow instrumentation. Senite’s latest single, “Hello, Hi” landed in our recent rotation. If you’re not hip to who she is, press play for an introduction.

Big Chri$$ – “Can’t Complain”

Back for a second time, Chicago emcee Big Chri$$ lands in our rotation with another single off his recent EP Addictive. His single “Can’t Complain” focuses on rebuilding an intimate connection and proving he’s the one, not the two.

J. Arthur – “Rezidual”

Representing the West Side of Chicago and affiliated with TheWhoEvers, J. Arthur is in search of real love that’ll also present the same energy he brings to the table. When you think of residuals, for some individuals, income comes to mind, but residuals work in different ways, including relationships. J. Arthur explains more within his latest single, infused with synths and rhythm.

Grace Kinter and Charlie Curtis-Beard – “Chamomile Honey”

From starting out as DIY newbies in Chicago about seven years ago to performing at historic venues like House of Blues and Subterranean, Grace Kinter and Charlie Curtis-Beard recently reconnected in LA to put together their sweetened single “Chamomile Honey.” As you listen to their latest release, you’ll instantly be submerged within their tasteful hook, which then leads you into a soulful tune.

Muyen – “Come Back Home” (produced by “Coolout” Chris Hawkins)

Nigerian singer-songwriter Muyiwa teams up with Chicago-based producer Coolout Chris for a new infused style of Afro hip-hop. Their single, “Come Back Home,” is a for-sure vibe, and hearing Muyen gracefully sing over Coolout Chris’ production… to say the least, it’s a masterpiece.

Stream this month’s “In Rotation” playlist refresh below…

Written by Bekoe

More from Vocalo: