Vocalo is recruiting eight to ten community-minded individuals to take part in our Storytelling Workshop this summer! Here’s what you need to know…

Here at Vocalo, we believe change happens from the ground up. It’s crucial to our greater Chicago community to share the stories of those working constantly to uplift their block, neighborhood and city. If you know people who fit the bill and want to help amplify their voices through audio storytelling, we have a perfect opportunity for you this summer!

After taking a two-year hiatus, Vocalo’s annual Storytelling Workshop is back! Apply before midnight on May 25 for your chance to attend this free, in-person workshop. Running from June 4 to July 23, our Storytelling Workshop offers community members from the ages of roughly 18-35 the opportunity to build their audio production skills and tell the stories of our communities.

Most important to note — no experience is required or necessary! At each of our seven workshop sessions, you’ll get to work with a Chicago Public Media professional to learn how to pitch and produce your own radio show. Your work will also be distributed through Vocalo’s website and social networks. All workshops will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at 848 E Grand Ave at Navy Pier and a second location, still TBD.

To apply and learn more, visit http://vocalo.org/storytelling. Application deadline May 25 at midnight.

We hope to see you there, and we can’t wait to hear your stories!

Have any questions? Let us know at info@vocalo.org.

Written by Morgan Ciocca and George Chiligiris

More from Vocalo: