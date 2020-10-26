Quick Bites: Get To Know Angèle Anise
Written by Vocalo Radio on October 26, 2020
Originally hailing from Louisiana, Angèle Anise brings soul and gospel influences to her modern, abstract melodic style. For our Quick Bites digital profile series, here is a quick rundown of Anise, her influences and what’s to come.
Where are you from?
Lafayette, Louisiana.
Where do you live now?
Chicago – Hyde Park.
What 3 songs do you have on repeat right now?
Colors by Alex Isley
FRANCHISE by Travis Scott
Tipsy by Chloe x Halle
What 3 artists are you most influenced by?
Ella Fitzgerald, Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill
What are your words to live by?
“Don’t look down.”
What’s up next for you?
Live recording & working at Retreat, the new artistic hub in the Currency Exchange Café. I host an original jam concept called “theEdge,” where we randomly choose different variables as we create original music. Next is Nov. 20, kicking off my birthday weekend.
What’s one hobby you have that would surprise people?
Calligraphy
Edited for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca
