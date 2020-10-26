Originally hailing from Louisiana, Angèle Anise brings soul and gospel influences to her modern, abstract melodic style. For our Quick Bites digital profile series, here is a quick rundown of Anise, her influences and what’s to come.

Where are you from?

Lafayette, Louisiana.

Where do you live now?

Chicago – Hyde Park.

What 3 songs do you have on repeat right now?

Colors by Alex Isley

FRANCHISE by Travis Scott

Tipsy by Chloe x Halle

What 3 artists are you most influenced by?

Ella Fitzgerald, Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill

What are your words to live by?

“Don’t look down.”

What’s up next for you?

Live recording & working at Retreat, the new artistic hub in the Currency Exchange Café. I host an original jam concept called “theEdge,” where we randomly choose different variables as we create original music. Next is Nov. 20, kicking off my birthday weekend.

What’s one hobby you have that would surprise people?

Calligraphy

