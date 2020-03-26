Amare Symoné Paints The Perfect Picture On New E.P “Agape Acoustics”

Brooklyn native Amare has released her newest EP titled “Agape Acoustics,.”

As an introduction off her latest project, Amare delivered a beautiful acoustic single titled “Pictures” featuring guitarist Brandon Fernandez.

For Amare’s latest E.P she came here to Chicago to record at one of Chicago’s top tier studios known as Classick Studios. During her stay she put together two serene records inspired by an experience she had when she was living in London and missed her ex. In the days of social media, there are constant reminders, where simply scrolling through a feed of any social network can lead someone right back to an unwelcome memory.

Below you’ll hear Amare share stories, and vocally paint memories on her peaceful project “Agape Acoustics.”

Written By Bekoe