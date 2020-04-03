Mavis Staples Reminds Us That We’re “All In It Together”

S oul legend Mavis Staples released a hopeful new song “All In It Together” yesterday …

All proceeds from the song will be donated to My Block, My Hood My City (who we profiled for Chi Sounds Like here). My Block, My Hood, My City is currently ensuring seniors have access to the essentials needed to fight COVID-19.

The song was produced by another proud Chicagoan, Jeff Tweedy, who also appears on backing vocals and guitar. Mavis had this to say on the track:

“The song speaks to what we’re going through now – everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not. It doesn’t matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are, where you live…it can still touch you.

It’s hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness. We will get through this but we’re going to have to do it together. If this song is able to bring any happiness or relief to anyone out there in even the smallest way, I wanted to make sure that I helped to do that.”

More Info On My Block, My Hood My City