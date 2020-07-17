Alex Isley, Masego And Jack Dine Team Up For All-Star Collaboration With “Good & Plenty”

“Good & Plenty” boasts a collaboration just short of a supergroup, and is just begging to be heard.

When Jack Dine and Alex Isley released “Wilton” late last year, they revealed to the world that their pairing was a sound unlike anyone else’s. Isley’s enchanting and haunting voice is only heightened by the dreamlike and tight production that Dine creates.

The only thing better than the duo teaming up is their decision to bring in “TrapHouseJazz” musician and saxophonist Masego into the mix. Masego’s sophisticated jazz influences and velvety tenor make this single one brimming with star power and musical nuance.

“Good & Plenty” also comes as a refreshing affirmation that Masego is still busy after his powerful BET Awards appearance. Appearing virtually and providing a cut of his song Queen Tings from his “Lady Lady” album, hearing Masego’s voice again was a revitalizing reminder of the Virginian’s talent and charisma.

Here’s to more from this supergroup in the making.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens