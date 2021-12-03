The Vocalo team reflects on the best new albums from the past month.

November was a hot month for new music. Highly-anticipated drops from music icons and powerful records from rising stars made this month’s releases memorable. Members of team Vocalo picked their favorite album of the month and talked a little about why it record topped their list.

Silk Sonic – An Evening With Silk Sonic

I hate to be so obvious, but I had to go with one of 2021’s most anticipated albums, An Evening With Silk Sonic. This one proved it was well worth the wait! From the release of first single “Leave The Door Open,” it was obvious we were witnessing one of the best collaborations in recent years. Both artists are incredibly talented, but Anderson .Paak brings a much-needed grit to the project. “Skate” was the perfect choice for their second single. Also, the music videos show you can pay homage to the earlier days in a fun and not-so-cheesy way. I’m hoping there are many more albums to come!

– Jesse De La Pena

Tasha – Tell Me What You Miss The Most

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: listening to Tell Me What You Miss The Most feels like reading a diary. It’s just the best way to describe it. Exploring themes of love, doubt, identity and heartbreak, Tasha immerses listeners in a poetic world of delicate guitar melodies and crooning vocals interlaced with wind chimes and a cool breeze. “Perfect Wife” is definitely my favorite track on the album. It incorporates some lighter flute elements, backing vocal harmonies and a guitar solo … and makes me want to dance around my living room just like Tasha does in its music video.

– Morgan Ciocca

Ric Wilson & Yellow Days – Disco Ric in London Town EP

I decided to go with the Nov. 12 EP Disco Ric in London Town by Ric Wilson and Yellow Days. Ric Wilson’s uplifting funky rhymes pair with Yellow Days’ indie soul-pop for mood-boosting dance tracks. November in Chicago is tough, with short cloudy days and precipitation that isn’t quite snow but definitely isn’t rain. This EP brightened up a lot of days for me this month. If the lead off track doesn’t have you grooving, the second song, “ALIEN ON THE TUBE,” certainly will. The music video for “LIFE’S BEEN GOOD TO ME” had me giggling with Sims-looking video game avatars of the artists dancing around London. I enjoy both of these artists and am glad to see them leveling up together. I hope to see more from this collaboration in the future!

– Milo Keranen

KAYTRANADA – Intimidated EP

For this three-track EP, KAYTRANADA mined his Grammy group chat and asked H.E.R. and Thundercat, as well as Haitian hip-hop newcomer Mach-Hommy, to lend their voices on these songs. That makes for three distinct vibes — from the sultry, to the more overtly sexy, to the downright political. It’s only three songs, and that’ll just have to tide us over until KAYTRANADA serves up a full length follow up to 2019’s Bubba. I do appreciate a well-timed tease, though. And we’ll just have to call this a stocking stuffer while we wait on the big gift under the tree from Santa.

– Jill Hopkins

Snoop Dogg – Snoop Dogg Presents Algorithm

Ain’t no party like a Def Jam party — and a great party always includes a great host. In this case, LBC’s Snoop Dogg puts together a delicate compilation album that features 25 tracks, including an intro and outro. The best part about Snoop’s Algorithm project is its features, which balance both veteran artists such as Ice Cube, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Mary J. Blige, Red Man and Jadakiss, along with artists like D Smoke, Benny The Butcher, Larry June, YK Osiris, Nefertitti Avani, Malaya and much more under one roof. Even though I didn’t hear many conversations about this project, I give Snoop his flowers on playing a major role in curating the perfect algorithm for your playlist needs.

– Bekoe

Introduction written by Erik Anderson

