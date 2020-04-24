Heartbreak Shines In The Best Ways On Alaina Castillo’s New EP

Rising young singer-songwriter Alaina Castillo returns with a new EP and music video, but the same honest and intimate approach we’ve grown to love.

The Houston-born musician (who was originally discovered through her YouTube cover videos) is back with her second EP the voicenotes. It’s a reflection of the raw emotions Castillo carries around, as if we were listening to the late-night, drunken and deeply personal entries on her phone’s Voicenotes. It’s heartbreak in the most honest form of pop.

On “just a boy,” Castillo effortlessly pairs devastating and striking lyrics with a relatively stripped-back instrumental. Light background vocals and gentle guitar strumming accompany her stunning songwriting, drawing parallels to singers such as Billie Eilish, whom Castillo has frequently covered on her own YouTube channel.

Further committing to making her music as accessible as possible, the 19-year-old released both English and Spanish versions of this EP. This is nothing new for Castillo, who is known for fluidly switching between the two languages on many of her songs.

For songs that deal with the universally tragic topic of heartbreak, we sure are in love with the honest vulnerability she’s painting.

Follow Alaina on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!