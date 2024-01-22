Chicago Musician Akenya Transcends On ‘Moon in the 4th’

Akenya is a multi-talented vocalist and instrumentalist transmuting and transforming within the Chicago music scene.

She sat down with Vocalo host Bekoe to break down her musical journey, challenges as an independent artist and her upcoming debut album, Moon in the 4th.

Chicago singer and instrumentalist Akenya pulls from her astrological roots on her forthcoming album Moon in the 4th. As a second-generation astrologer, Akenya reflects her deep connection to the practice through both its title and subject matter, inviting listeners into her inner world as she explores the transformation of experience into music.

Moon in the 4th references the astrological Fourth House, a fundamental component of astrological birth charts signifying home, lineage and tradition. “Hades Moon,” the project’s lead single, offers a harmonious blend of powerful messaging and transformative themes.

The Chicago multi-talented singer and instrumentalist, Akenya, stopped into the Vocalo studio to discuss her upcoming debut album Moon in the 4th. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

“‘Hades Moon’ is like an astrological reference speaking to a placement that I actually have in my own birth chart,” Akenya explained. “It basically is talking about having an intense emotional nature, a deep emotional nature, having to deal with combating addictions, obsessions and generational trauma… Being able to transmute and transform that into real power.”

Akenya’s passion for music developed organically, starting singing at the age of 9, later composing and playing piano. She’s also been an active contributor to the city’s music scene for more than a decade, releasing her own works while also collaborating with artists like Chance the Rapper, Saba, Noname and Smino.

Moon in the 4th will be the artist’s first full-length solo project, which she describes as both long overdue and right on time. As an independent creator, Akenya has had full artistic freedom and oversight of the album’s release, even finding time to dive into production work.

“I enjoy the creative autonomy that comes with being independent,” Akenya said.

Akenya hinted at a targeted album release in May 2024. She hopes the project feels like a sonic journaling experience, offering listeners a glimpse into her life, experiences and inner thoughts.

Akenya has worked on music independently and on projects with artists like Chance the Rapper, Smino and Saba, to name a few. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

Keep up with Akenya on Instagram, and listen to “Hades Moon” and more on Spotify below.

Interview and audio production by Bekoe

Audio editing by Blake Hall

Photography by Morgan Ciocca

Written introduction by Morgan Ciocca and Blake Hall

