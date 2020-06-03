At Home W/ The Homies: Mike McGee And Jill Hopkins Talk Chicago Protests
Written by Vocalo Radio on June 3, 2020
Host of The Morning AMp Jill Hopkins spoke with Mike McGee, Vocalo’s senior tech correspondent, for another conversation from their respective homes.
In this edition of AHWTH, they discuss the recent protests around Chicago and the country. Mike shares some of his advice on how to practice virtual safety while protesting, as well as the criticism big web companies have received for potentially infringing privacy rights.
Find Mike McGee on Twitter.
Jill checks in with folks every weekday at noon on Vocalo’s Instagram Live.
