Chicago singer-songwriter Adia Dew, stylized ADIA, danced into 2022 with her New Year’s Eve single “Do It.”

“Do It” is ADIA’s second release of 2021, following single “Off-Grid” with Ifeanyi Elswith, and her third single release since 2019 EP Emerald Introspection.

Personal struggles during the COVID-19 crisis and the passing of her grandmother in spring 2021 motivated ADIA to get back in the studio and make music to promote healing – of herself and others.

“Nothing about the past two years has been easy,” ADIA told Vocalo on Jan. 4. “[‘Do It’] felt amazing to release, physically and metaphorically.”

Released on New Year’s Eve, “Do It” is a Chicago House and R&B-inspired track centered around celebrating life and pursuing goals into the new year — opening with the lines, “After the year we had, it’s time to unwind, relax / I don’t wanna hear ‘bout none of that, it’s time for you to shake some!”

“Our time here is limited, and every day is a blessing,” ADIA explained. “Go for whatever it is you want in life and ‘Do It!’”

As for what the new year has in store, ADIA wants to continue releasing music with the intention of helping listeners on their healing journeys throughout 2022.

“I am going to ‘Do It,’ and this song holds me accountable,” she said. “I’m truly grateful and excited for this process.”

“Do It” by ADIA is available for streaming on all platforms.

Written by Morgan Ciocca

