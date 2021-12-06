Vocalo Radio

Adam Ness Is A Supreme Vocalist

Written by on December 6, 2021

“I truly pride myself on the quality that it takes to make something great.”

– Adam Ness

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Raised on Detroit gospel music, Chicago-based artist Adam Ness found his confidence and his true voice at a young age.

The powerhouse vocalist phoned in to chat with mornings host Bekoe on-air Dec. 6 about his debut album, Sagittarius, Vol. 2, released Nov. 5. The two also discussed Ness’ adventurous childhood, finding his full voice, touring with Noname for Room 25 and his single “Houzkatz.” Stream their conversation on Spotify or watch it on YouTube below.

Follow Adam Ness on Twitter and Instagram, and stream Sagittarius, Vol. 2 on Spotify below.

Interview by Bekoe

