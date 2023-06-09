Adam Martinez: Live From Studio 10
Written by Vocalo Radio on June 9, 2023
Chicago singer-songwriter Adam Martinez returned to Vocalo for an exclusive performance in Studio 10.
Earlier this spring, Chicago singer, songwriter and producer Adam Martinez headed back to Vocalo to showcase his skills with an intimate performance, consisting of three tracks from his debut full-length album Sol, released June 8.
When we last spoke with Adam Martinez in March, he sat down with afternoon host Nudia Hernandez to discuss his music, finding love and working on the new album. Weeks later, he returned to the Vocalo studios for a Live From Studio 10 performance, and he did not disappoint. Armed with just a guitar and his stunning vocals, Martinez gave a performance sure to leave viewers mesmerized — featuring the single that landed him on Vocalo’s February “In Rotation” playlist, “Momentos.”
Watch his full performance on YouTube, and tune in to Vocalo 91.1 FM, our web player or the Vocalo app to hear our in-studio recording “Momentos” on-air.
SET LIST:
- “Dime Porque”
- “Siempre Me Falla”
- “Momentos”
PRODUCTION TEAM:
- Filmed by Morgan Ciocca
- Edited by Omi Salisbury
- Audio engineering and production by Dave Miska
- Technical support for Adam Martinez by Sam McLachlan
- Lighting by Jesse De La Peña
Keep up with Adam Martinez through Twitter and Instagram and stream his music below.
Introduction written by Joshua X. Miller
Photography and videography by Morgan Ciocca
Video editing by Omi Salisbury
