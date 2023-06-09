Adam Martinez: Live From Studio 10

Chicago singer-songwriter Adam Martinez returned to Vocalo for an exclusive performance in Studio 10.

Earlier this spring, Chicago singer, songwriter and producer Adam Martinez headed back to Vocalo to showcase his skills with an intimate performance, consisting of three tracks from his debut full-length album Sol, released June 8.

Live from Studio 10, Adam Martinez performs three songs from his debut album Sol, released June 8. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

When we last spoke with Adam Martinez in March, he sat down with afternoon host Nudia Hernandez to discuss his music, finding love and working on the new album. Weeks later, he returned to the Vocalo studios for a Live From Studio 10 performance, and he did not disappoint. Armed with just a guitar and his stunning vocals, Martinez gave a performance sure to leave viewers mesmerized — featuring the single that landed him on Vocalo’s February “In Rotation” playlist, “Momentos.”

Watch his full performance on YouTube, and tune in to Vocalo 91.1 FM, our web player or the Vocalo app to hear our in-studio recording “Momentos” on-air.

SET LIST:

“Dime Porque”

“Siempre Me Falla”

“Momentos”

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Filmed by Morgan Ciocca

Edited by Omi Salisbury

Audio engineering and production by Dave Miska

Technical support for Adam Martinez by Sam McLachlan

Lighting by Jesse De La Peña

Keep up with Adam Martinez through Twitter and Instagram and stream his music below.

Introduction written by Joshua X. Miller

Photography and videography by Morgan Ciocca

Video editing by Omi Salisbury

