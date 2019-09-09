The always tasteful Jill Hopkins breaks down five tunes from our September in Rotation Playlist that she just cannot get enough of…

This generation has very few decent jock jams, and “Go!” harnesses the attitude that we all need to get on the court, field, pitch, or gaming table… as the hypebeasts we know we can be.

We’re big fans of the 90s resurgence in hip hop, and we’re chillin’ with this new track from Highest Low and Lil Bruja from ‘93 until.

Pretty Boy – Adam Ness

Okay, Boy-oencé! We’re hiding all of our significant others before they all get snatched up by Adam Ness’ pretty self and this anthem tailor-made for a night out of man stealing.

Right There – Dej Monae

The album is called Grownish, but the only -ish about this track is the adult woman ish Dej Monae sings about on this sultry R&B jam.

Cheesecake – Nailah

A little something to soundtrack the last days of driving with the windows open, taking long walks while holding hands, and falling in love outside. And, it made us want actual cheesecake somehow.