Team Vocalo’s Favorite Songs Of 2023

Members of Team Vocalo narrowed down their favorite tracks of the year — featuring music from Jordan Ward, Don Toliver, Ric Wilson, Jorja Smith and more (many of which you’ve heard spinning on Vocalo this year). Check out the full playlist on Spotify, and hear more about some of these songs below.

Dende – “Flowers”

Released Jan. 4

– Bekoe

Adam Martinez – “Momentos”

Released Jan. 26

Adam Martinez said he wanted to create his own version of Mario’s “Let Me Love You,” putting a Spanish twist on the age-old trope: “Leave him, be with me because I’m better.” The eight-second intro is soft, playful and sounds like young love to me. The song’s Latin pop sound with a hint of a reggaeton beat gives me all the flavors of summer. Don’t be fooled by Adam’s beautiful soft voice, he is not playing games in this song. “Que no eres la única para el, que sus manos tocan otra piel, ese cabron no sabe lo que va perde…” translates to, “That you are not the only one for him, that your hands touch other skin, that bastard doesn’t know what he’s losing…”

Not only did this song win me over, but I fell in love with the music video, which was a late ‘90s/early 2000s Chicano photobooth style concept, with Adam and his paramore posing, taking pictures and dancing to the song. He stopped by Vocalo and told me that he and the model in the music video, Giselle, met the day of the music video (after he slid into her DMs), and she is now his girlfriend. Their on-set love turned into real love, and this story cannot get any cuter… but more importantly, at the center of it all is a great song.

– Nudia Hernandez

Stonebwoy – “More Of You”

Released Feb. 3

– Bekoe

Don Toliver – “Company Pt. 3”

Released Feb. 24

Don Toliver’s album Love Sick, released in February, features the last track of his “Company” trilogy with “Company Pt. 3.” The song is a call out to an old love affair about how he misses her company despite things not working out. Toliver depicts himself to be love-sick despite the nonchalant nature of his other versions of “Company.”

– Blake Hall

Jordan Ward – “FAMJAM4000” (feat. Joyce Wrice)

Released March 3

– Bekoe

Masego – “You Never Visit Me”

Released March 3

I’ve found myself walking around singing “You Never Visit Me” (badly) because it’s been stuck in my head so many times. My very non-controversial opinion is that everything Masego touches turns to gold… it seems like he’s been featured on half the songs we’ve been spinning on Vocalo this year, and I know when I see his name the song is going to be good. “You Never Visit Me” is just another example of his genius — crooning vocals echoed by the song’s swirling, funky instrumental.

– Morgan Ciocca

Ric Wilson, A-Trak & Chromeo – “Everyone Moves to LA” (feat. Felicia Douglass)

Released March 31

“She moved out west, she got more stressed, it’s hard making friends when you barely get rest. Her Instagram together but she’s really a wreck. How you go from chasin’ the dream to chasin’ a check?” I’ve talked about this song all year on every platform possible… and I’m not sure what else I can say! I’ve listened to this song about 56 million times and I’m still not tired of it. This collaboration between Ric Wilson, Chromeo and A-Trak creates a mesmerizing sound of funk, soul and hip-hop. The trio had agreed to do a song as a group in 2020, and it slowly turned into a collaborative album by 2023. I caught up with Ric backstage at Pitchfork, and the thought of moving to LA sounded insane to him. He said he created a whole album with people who lived in LA without needing to move there — so it’s safe to say he stands by this song.

– Nudia Hernandez

KAYTRAMINÉ – “4EVA”

Released April 7

When KAYTRAMINÉ was first announced I was losing my mind, and “4EVA” quickly became one of my most listened-to songs (well before the album’s release). KAYTRANADA is a true expert at his craft, and combining his masterful beats and production with Aminé’s layered wordplay is a match made in heaven (“like Ja Rule, Ashanti”). “It’s KAYTRAMINÉ we don’t need no DJ” isn’t even the best line of the song but it sticks out as a perfect summation of their collaboration. Seeing them live outside at the Salt Shed with the Chicago skyline shining in the distance was also one of my favorite shows of the year, and I know this project will be on repeat every summer.

– Morgan Ciocca

Janelle Monáe – “Float” (Coco & Breezy Remix)

Released April 14

I think this remix of “Float” single-handedly boosted my confidence by several points. It’s impossible not to feel powerful when listening to this song: “I used to walk into the room head down. I don’t walk, now I float … I don’t step, I don’t walk, I don’t dance, now I float.” Like, come on. Janelle Monaé is of course a genius, but Coco & Breezy did something special with this remix and are quickly becoming some of my favorite producers (other favorite: “Just Say,” their 2022 single with Tara Carosielli). If you loved the original, I’ll go out on a limb to say you’ll love this remix just as much, if not more.

– Morgan Ciocca

Jessie Ware – “That! Feels Good!”

Released April 28

“That! Feels Good!” is the title track to Jessie Ware’s fifth studio album, released on April 28. Working alongside producers Stuart Price and James Ford, Ware created the disco album I didn’t know I needed. Ware puts a modern spin on the disco of the ‘70s, but the album does not sound like a caricature of its source material. “That! Feels Good!” made my commutes feel like I was going out on a Friday night… instead of to work on a Tuesday morning.

– Abigail Harrison

Jorja Smith – “Little Things”

Released May 11

“Little Things” is electric. I remember late this summer dancing to it with one of my best friends at a rooftop bar — and I was shocked because we seemed to be some of the few people singing along. This song fueled pretty much every walk I’ve been on since I first heard it (I think in June). There’s nothing to not love: the house beats, the lyrics, Jorja’s voice. Obsessed is an understatement.

– Morgan Ciocca

Burna Boy – “Sittin’ on Top of the World” (feat. 21 Savage)

Released June 1

As a spin on Brandy and Mase’s “Top Of The World,” Burna Boy offers a new vibe with his rendition of the song. “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” seamlessly blends the worlds of hip-hop and Afrobeats through his sampling of the original song. Poetically, the artist sends the message that he is more than willing to share all of his success with the woman that he loves.

– Blake Hall

Janelle Monáe – “Phenomenal” (Feat. Doechii)

Released June 9

Few songs make me, notoriously uncoordinated, want to get on my feet and dance more than Janelle Monáe’s “Phenomenal” The fourth track on her album The Age of Pleasure, “Phenomenal” is the confidence track I needed this year. With an appealing melody and feel-good lyrics, it’s impossible not to love this song.

– Abigail Harrison

AUGUST 08 – “Bruises”

Released June 19

AUGUST 08 was no stranger to the music industry. He had song writing credits with Ty Dolla $ign, Duckwrth, Justin Beiber, Big Sean and more. When I first heard “Bruises” in the Vocalo studio, I fell in love with the track immediately. We’ve all been through heartbreak, but he gives us a new perspective, saying, “My heart’s not broken, it’s just covered in bruises.” After this bridge, the chorus transitions to this irresistible house dance beat with AUGUST saying, “With so many bruises, scarred, scarred, scarred, scarred…” He coupled this song with a beautiful music video, inviting dancers who break heteronormative stereotypes to vogue, whack and death drop to the whole song. I was completely heartbroken when his family announced his passing on August 29 at the young age of 31. Talented doesn’t even begin to describe his musical powers. He really had that star quality and I was highly anticipating his future music. He gave us one hell of a last song. Rest in paradise to Ray “AUGUST 08” Jacobs.

– Nudia Hernandez

Fridayy – “When It Comes To You”

Released July 21

Featured on his self-titled album, Fridayy’s “When It Comes To You” is a beautiful tale of modern-day love. Fridayy sends a direct and clear message about his intentions for love through this soulful ballad, and his striking voice fills the song with depth and emotion.

– Blake Hall

Ausar – “TROPHIES (congrats!)” (feat. Chris Patrick)

Released July 29

– Bekoe

Jungle – “Back On 74”

Released Aug. 11

The weekend Volcano came out I was sitting in my friend’s kitchen, asking, “Have you heard the new album from Jungle?” They hadn’t, and I queued up “Back On 74,” which I had admittedly heard on TikTok before listening to the whole album. Back at work the week following, I found “Back On 74” was already spinning in heavy rotation on our airwaves, and I was already hooked. This beat will be stuck in your head, begging you to listen on repeat until you can’t anymore. The music video is also a must-watch, I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen while engrossed in the dance ensemble’s expert choreography. This song and album deserve all the attention they’re getting and more.

– Morgan Ciocca

Burna Boy – “City Boys”

Released Aug. 24

– Bekoe

Toro y Moi – “Back Then”

Released Aug. 25

Toro y Moi’s “Back Then” is probably my favorite song of 2023. Despite being from South Carolina, Toro y Moi seems to understand the exact type of nostalgia that I feel while driving through my Midwestern hometown. “Back Then” opens with the line, “My old highway exit looks so much different, but the water tower still looks the same,” I picture my small town, unchanged since childhood.

– Abigail Harrison

Vic Mensa – “Eastside Girl” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Released Sep. 15

Vic’s 2023 album Victor was trending as soon as it was released, with 17 tracks and a multitude of features. I was immediately drawn to the 18th bonus track “Eastside Girl.” Vic and Ty have collaborated in the past, but this time they matched their rapping and singing talents with a house, ‘70s disco-reminiscent beat. The intro, the beats … you can’t help but think, “This song is so Vocalo!” And ironically, the music video was shot in a pool hall located on the far West Side of Chicago.

– Nudia Hernandez

Tems – “Me & U”

Released Oct. 5

“Me & U” was Tems’ first solo single from her two-year hiatus. She doesn’t drop new music often, but when she does her projects are usually Grammy-nominated. From collaborating with Rihanna on the Black Panther soundtrack to providing a hook to Drake and Future, it seems like everything she touches turns to gold. In this song she credits that success to the creator and her spirituality. In a press release, Tems said the song “is about discovering the real me, building a genuine relationship with the Creator and gaining a true perception of self.” This song combines my two favorite sides of her as an artist; she can be the ballad singer, but she doesn’t forget to drop a danceable Afrobeat bed in there.

– Nudia Hernandez

Drake – “First Person Shooter” (feat. J. Cole)

Released Oct. 6

Drake’s For All The Dogs is full of incredible features, from SZA, 21 Savage, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Lil Yachty, Yeat and more. However, J. Cole’s feature on “First Person Shooter” stands out to me the most. “First Person Shooter” is a testament to Drake and J. Cole’s collective songwriting abilities. The exchange of verses features lines like, “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?” to showcase Drake and J. Cole’s reflections on their success and influence on the industry.

– Abigail Harrison

Brent Faiyaz – “WY@”

Released Oct. 27

On his album Larger Than Life, Brent Faiyaz showcases his quest for love — which is different from his earlier music, formerly positioning himself as a ladies’ man. However, “WY@” offers the expected element of toxicity synonymous with the artist. The song explains the complexities of love and how hard it can be to walk away from a bad attachment.

– Blake Hall

Mariah the Scientist – “From A Woman”

Released Oct. 27

“From A Woman” represents Mariah’s journey from past troubled relationships to finding someone she can love and depend on. This song not only encompasses her quest for this stability but is a beautiful depiction of her trust in God’s plan for her life. The track is featured on her most recent project To Be Eaten Alive, which was released in October.

– Blake Hall

Helado Negro – “I Just Want To Wake Up With You”

Released Nov. 14

Helado Negro blends smooth vocals with jazzy melodies on “I Just Want To Wake Up With You.” In a sweet love confession, Roberto Carlos Lange sings, “Float miles to see your face/String hearts to hearts, sing now,” prompting listeners to think about those they care for most.

– Abigail Harrison

