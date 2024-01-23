All Lights On The 2024 Oscars

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced Jan. 23.

Oscar nominations are dominated this year by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, with 13, and Great Gerwig’s Barbie, with eight. Scroll through all the nominees — and check out resident film critic Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s reviews, interviews and more.

The 96th Academy Awards Ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 10.

Best Picture

American Fiction (Reggie’s review here; The Goods rec!)

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie (Reggie’s review here; The Goods rec!)

The Holdovers (Reggie’s interview with Da’Vine Joy Randolph here)

Killers of the Flower Moon (The Goods rec!)

Maestro

Oppenheimer (Reggie’s review here; The Goods rec!)

Past Lives (The Goods rec!)

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Actor In A Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin (Reggie’s interview with Colman Domingo here; The Goods rec!)

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (Reggie’s review here)

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actor In A Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress In A Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actress In A Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple (Reggie’s interview with Danielle Brooks here)

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Reggie’s review here)

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Directing

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

“Four Daughters”

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Reggie’s review here)

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Music (Original Song)

“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

“The Fire Inside” – Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot

“It Never Went Away” – Jon Batiste, American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” – Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Reggie’s review here)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Samy Burch, May December

Celine Song, Past Lives

