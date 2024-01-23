All Lights On The 2024 Oscars
Written by Vocalo Radio on January 23, 2024
Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced Jan. 23.
Oscar nominations are dominated this year by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, with 13, and Great Gerwig’s Barbie, with eight. Scroll through all the nominees — and check out resident film critic Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s reviews, interviews and more.
The 96th Academy Awards Ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 10.
Best Picture
American Fiction (Reggie’s review here; The Goods rec!)
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie (Reggie’s review here; The Goods rec!)
The Holdovers (Reggie’s interview with Da’Vine Joy Randolph here)
Killers of the Flower Moon (The Goods rec!)
Maestro
Oppenheimer (Reggie’s review here; The Goods rec!)
Past Lives (The Goods rec!)
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Actor In A Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin (Reggie’s interview with Colman Domingo here; The Goods rec!)
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (Reggie’s review here)
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actor In A Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Actress In A Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actress In A Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple (Reggie’s interview with Danielle Brooks here)
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Reggie’s review here)
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Directing
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
“Four Daughters”
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
International Feature Film
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Music (Original Score)
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Reggie’s review here)
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Music (Original Song)
“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” – Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
“The Fire Inside” – Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot
“It Never Went Away” – Jon Batiste, American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” – Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Reggie’s review here)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
Samy Burch, May December
Celine Song, Past Lives
