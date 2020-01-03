An Early 2020 Preview: 5 Upcoming Albums We Can’t Wait To Hear

Born in California to Ghanaian parents, Moses Sumney is all about a collision of worlds: He smashes genres together (soul, pop, folk, classical, et al), collaborates frequently (with the likes of Solange, Bon Iver and Beck) and tackles broad and ambitious themes of identity and the origins of humanity. So it’s fitting that his new album is actually going to be two albums. Titled grae, it’s split into two full-length pieces, the first of which is scheduled for release in February (exact date TBD) and the second for May 20. That title is fitting, too: It’s about gray areas and in-between spaces.