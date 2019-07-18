Photos From Our Feminist Friday Roller Skating Party

Written by on July 18, 2019

Last Friday (July 12th) we held our annual Feminist Friday Roller Skating party at Union Park in collaboration with the Chicago Park District and Windy City Rollers.

With tunes from DJ Ca$h Era and our very own Jill Hopkins we skated the night away…

It’s always a pleasure to get to chat, skate, and enjoy the beautiful Chicago summer with our listeners and this edition of the Roller Skating Party was no exception… With folks of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life it captured the very spirit of Vocalo!

Check out the photos of our lovely guests below and stay tuned on our events page for upcoming Vocalo events!

_DSC0099
_DSC0121
_DSC0148
_DSC0153
_DSC0125
_DSC0136
_DSC0109
_DSC0139
_DSC0158
_DSC0168
_DSC0184
_DSC0174
_DSC0195
_DSC0226
_DSC0163
_DSC0215
_DSC0200
_DSC0212
_DSC0256
_DSC0222
_DSC0230
_DSC0240
