Last Friday (July 12th) we held our annual Feminist Friday Roller Skating party at Union Park in collaboration with the Chicago Park District and Windy City Rollers.
With tunes from DJ Ca$h Era and our very own Jill Hopkins we skated the night away…
It’s always a pleasure to get to chat, skate, and enjoy the beautiful Chicago summer with our listeners and this edition of the Roller Skating Party was no exception… With folks of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life it captured the very spirit of Vocalo!
Check out the photos of our lovely guests below and stay tuned on our events page for upcoming Vocalo events!