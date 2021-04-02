20 in 2: Peter CottonTale
Written by Vocalo Radio on April 2, 2021
Chicago producer, multi-instrumentalist and all around Renaissance Man Peter CottonTale got close and personal with us for our 20 in 2 feature series. From new projects to his favorite cookie, Peter CottonTale tells all… Watch the full video below!
And in case you missed them, check out Peter’s intimate Vocalo performance we premiered last summer, and our review of Peter’s album, Catch.
Follow Peter CottonTale on Instagram and Twitter!
More From Vocalo:
- 20 in 2: Peter CottonTale
- Chicago DJ/Producer Ariel Zetina Makes Music For People to Dance To
- Wyatt Waddell Is An Artist You Need To Hear …
- Births And Rebirths: Chicago Recording Studios in the time of Covid-19
- One Year In, Music Venues Await Hard-Won Federal Relief Funds
Tagged as 20 in 2 petter cottontale