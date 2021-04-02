Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

20 in 2: Peter CottonTale

Written by on April 2, 2021

Chicago producer, multi-instrumentalist and all around Renaissance Man Peter CottonTale got close and personal with us for our 20 in 2 feature series. From new projects to his favorite cookie, Peter CottonTale tells all… Watch the full video below!

And in case you missed them, check out Peter’s intimate Vocalo performance we premiered last summer, and our review of Peter’s album, Catch.

Follow Peter CottonTale on Instagram and Twitter!

More From Vocalo:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Wyatt Waddell Is An Artist You Need To Hear …

April 2, 2021

Births And Rebirths: Chicago Recording Studios in the time of Covid-19

March 30, 2021

One Year In, Music Venues Await Hard-Won Federal Relief Funds

March 30, 2021

Continue reading

Previous post

Chicago DJ/Producer Ariel Zetina Makes Music For People to Dance To

Thumbnail