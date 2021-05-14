Vocalo Radio

20 in 2: NNAMDÏ

Written by on May 14, 2021

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of BRAT, NNAMDÏ will perform the album in full during a live-streamed performance at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall on May 15, 2021. This event marks the first full-band live stream NNAMDÏ will perform since BRAT’s release… and will make good on the release show that never was.

Photo by Tim Nagle

NNAMDÏ got close and personal with us for our 20 in 2 feature series. … Watch the full video below!

And, in case you missed it, check out our profile of the Chicago singer, rapper and multi-instrumentalist from 2020.

