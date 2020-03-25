18th Street Distillery Make Hand Sanitizer For First Responders

For full experience you can stream the podcast, as well as read below for more info.

With the war against Covid-19 taking place around the world Chicago native Drew Fox and Founder of 18th Street Distillery plan to drop off hand sanitzers in bulk to first responders for surrounding areas, focusing on Northwest Indiana. When asked what inspired 18th Street to help combat this novel virus. Founder Drew Fox stated

Because of my wife Hannah who’s an ER Nurse I see how she’s busting her butt to saves lives and help folks. I knew I had to do my part to help slow the pandemic. Hand sanitizer is short on supply and people are ripping people of by charging crazy prices for no reason other then to make money. We need to be humans and help each other as much as we can because it’s only going to get harder. We are making it and giving it away for free for as long as we can, and as long as folks are donating to our cause via GoFundMe we will keep making it

If you’d like to help donate you can Click Here

Written By Bekoe