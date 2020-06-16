Fill Vocalo’s 15 Day Song Challenge Out With Us
Written by Vocalo Radio on June 16, 2020
In the thick of stay-at-home orders, we here at Vocalo turned to music to get us through (as we know many of you did too).
Music has the power to heal and push us through. So we figured what better way to help each other than to share some of our favorite songs?! We created a 15-day “song challenge” template, then asked our team members to pick a corresponding track for each of the days.
If you’d like to fill it out for yourself, make sure you let us know what tunes you picked! Tag us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram so we can see your choices and maybe even add a few to our own playlists. You can either post the graphic (above) once a day for 15 days, and give us one song each time, OR you can share a completed playlist all at once!
To hear what Team Vocalo’s collaborative playlist sounded like, stream it above or check out the individual picks below:
Day 1: A song that reminds you of Chicago
Vocalo Managing Director, Silvia – “Percolator” by Cajmere
Day 2: A song you’ll always play at full volume
Morning AMp Host, Jill – “If” by Janet Jackson
Day 3: A song from childhood
Midday Host, Bekoe – “You Remind Me” by Mary J. Blige
Day 4: A song best listened to at 3AM
Digital Engagement Producer, Seamus – “Still Here” by Kllo
Day 5: A song you discovered in quarantine
Morning AMp Producer, Fyodor – “Witness” by Lyra Pramuk
Day 6: A song you’ll always know the lyrics to
Reclaimed Soul Host & Vocalo Producer, Ayana – “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5
Day 7: A song by a Chicago artist
Domingos en Vocalo Host, Rocio – “Dance With Me” by French Police
Day 8: A song in a different language
5 O’Clock Mix & Friday Night DJ Host, Jesse – “La vie en rose” by Grace Jones
Day 9: A song you’ll karaoke with no shame
Production Intern, Shelby – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston
Day 10: A song you’d listen to on the L
Production Intern, Luis – “Brother Sky” by Ripe
Day 11: A song that makes you think of summer
Morning AMp Host, Jill – “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
Day 12: A song from the last concert you went to
Domingos en Vocalo Host, Rocio – “Soñar Contigo” by Los Estramboticos
Day 13: A song from your favorite artist
5 O’Clock Mix & Friday Night DJ Host, Jesse – “Even After All” by Finley Quaye
Day 14: A song with incredible lyrics
Reclaimed Soul Host & Vocalo Producer, Ayana – “I Loved And I Lost” by The Impressions
Day 15: A song that defined 2019 for you
Midday Host, Bekoe – “HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar