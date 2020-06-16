Fill Vocalo’s 15 Day Song Challenge Out With Us

In the thick of stay-at-home orders, we here at Vocalo turned to music to get us through (as we know many of you did too).

Music has the power to heal and push us through. So we figured what better way to help each other than to share some of our favorite songs?! We created a 15-day “song challenge” template, then asked our team members to pick a corresponding track for each of the days.

If you’d like to fill it out for yourself, make sure you let us know what tunes you picked! Tag us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram so we can see your choices and maybe even add a few to our own playlists. You can either post the graphic (above) once a day for 15 days, and give us one song each time, OR you can share a completed playlist all at once!

To hear what Team Vocalo’s collaborative playlist sounded like, stream it above or check out the individual picks below:

Day 1: A song that reminds you of Chicago

Vocalo Managing Director, Silvia – “Percolator” by Cajmere

Day 2: A song you’ll always play at full volume

Morning AMp Host, Jill – “If” by Janet Jackson

Day 3: A song from childhood

Midday Host, Bekoe – “You Remind Me” by Mary J. Blige

Day 4: A song best listened to at 3AM

Digital Engagement Producer, Seamus – “Still Here” by Kllo

Day 5: A song you discovered in quarantine

Morning AMp Producer, Fyodor – “Witness” by Lyra Pramuk

Day 6: A song you’ll always know the lyrics to

Reclaimed Soul Host & Vocalo Producer, Ayana – “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5

Day 7: A song by a Chicago artist

Domingos en Vocalo Host, Rocio – “Dance With Me” by French Police

Day 8: A song in a different language

5 O’Clock Mix & Friday Night DJ Host, Jesse – “La vie en rose” by Grace Jones

Day 9: A song you’ll karaoke with no shame

Production Intern, Shelby – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston

Day 10: A song you’d listen to on the L

Production Intern, Luis – “Brother Sky” by Ripe

Day 11: A song that makes you think of summer

Morning AMp Host, Jill – “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

Day 12: A song from the last concert you went to

Domingos en Vocalo Host, Rocio – “Soñar Contigo” by Los Estramboticos

Day 13: A song from your favorite artist

5 O’Clock Mix & Friday Night DJ Host, Jesse – “Even After All” by Finley Quaye

Day 14: A song with incredible lyrics

Reclaimed Soul Host & Vocalo Producer, Ayana – “I Loved And I Lost” by The Impressions

Day 15: A song that defined 2019 for you

Midday Host, Bekoe – “HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar